All arrangements taken for safe conduct of Jallikattu: Madurai DC

Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators were allowed in the Palamedu Jallikattu competition.

On Sunday in Avaniyapuram also, around 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries, while on Tuesday the Jallikattu event is being held in Alanganallur.

Over 9,690 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online to participate in the Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the district.

The popular bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' practised in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal.

It is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd, and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can.

The 'Mann Kuthal' process also takes place in which bulls are trained to develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth.

Bulls are prepared to attack when someone tries to catch their hump.