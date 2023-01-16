Three bikes collide near Velapadi in Vellore killing 2, injuring three

VELLORE: Two persons were killed and three others were injured when three two-wheelers were involved in an accident at Velapadi in Vellore town on Sunday. Police said Vijayakumar (24) of Alamelumangapuram near Vellore with his brother Rahul was on his way to a medical shop when their vehicle collided with another two-wheeler driven by one Mohammed Kasim (28) with Salim on the pillion, both from Bagayam, coming in the opposite direction. Soon another two-wheeler driven by one Kabir with Masthan Basha on the pillion rammed the rear of the vehicle driven by Kasim resulting in injuries to the drivers. They were all rushed to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. However, Vijayakumar and Mohammed Kasim succumbed on the way. Three others except for Masthan Basha who was not injured were admitted. Vellore south police registered a case and were investigating.