Stalin distributes Tamil development dept awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed awards instituted in the names of great leaders and scholars to 10 eminent persons who contributed to the development of Tamil language, literature and Tamil society.

Stalin distributed Thiruvalluvar award for 2023 to Iraniyan N K Ponnusamy and Perarignar Anna award to former DMK minister S N M Ubayatullah, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award to former Tamil Nadu Congress president EVKS Elangovan, Mahakavi Bharathiyar award to A R Venkatachalapathy, Paavendar Bharathidasan award 'Walajah' Vallavan, Thiru Vi Ka award to 'Namakkal' P Velsamy, KAP Viswanatham award to poet M Metha for the year 2022 at a function organised by the state Tamil development award here on Monday. The awardees were presented with a cheque for Rs 2 lakh each, gold medal and citation.