Stalin distributes Tamil development dept awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed awards instituted in the names of great leaders and scholars to 10 eminent persons who contributed to the development of Tamil language, literature and Tamil society.
Stalin distributed Thiruvalluvar award for 2023 to Iraniyan N K Ponnusamy and Perarignar Anna award to former DMK minister S N M Ubayatullah, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award to former Tamil Nadu Congress president EVKS Elangovan, Mahakavi Bharathiyar award to A R Venkatachalapathy, Paavendar Bharathidasan award 'Walajah' Vallavan, Thiru Vi Ka award to 'Namakkal' P Velsamy, KAP Viswanatham award to poet M Metha for the year 2022 at a function organised by the state Tamil development award here on Monday. The awardees were presented with a cheque for Rs 2 lakh each, gold medal and citation.
The Chief Minister also presented the 'Thanthai' Periyar award distributed by state backward classes and minority welfare department for the year 2022 to Dravidar Kazhagam vice president 'Poet' Kali Poongundran and Dr Ambedkar award distributed by the state Adi Dravidar welfare department for the year to eminent Periyarist scholar S V Rajadurai.
Stalin presented Rs 5 lakh, gold medal and citation each to both the awardees. State Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya were present during the award distribution function.
