Schools will be working on Jan 18, clarifies Min Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: With holidays that came across the weekend for Pongal, there have been some rumours that schools have been declared holiday on January 18.
Issuing a clarification on the same, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said, “No holiday for schools on January 18 (Wednesday).”
The minister also asked not to spread rumours about schools being closed on Wednesday
