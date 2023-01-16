TamilNadu

Schools will be working on Jan 18, clarifies Min Poyyamozhi

Issuing a clarification on the same, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said, “No holiday for schools on January 18 (Wednesday).”
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With holidays that came across the weekend for Pongal, there have been some rumours that schools have been declared holiday on January 18.

Issuing a clarification on the same, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said, “No holiday for schools on January 18 (Wednesday).”

The minister also asked not to spread rumours about schools being closed on Wednesday

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Schools
Holiday
No holiday
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in