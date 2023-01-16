Sanitary staff falls into drain, dies

TIRUCHY: A sanitary staff, who was unaware of the incomplete storm water drain, fell into it with his bike and died on the spot on Monday. Ramakrishnan (47) from Puliyampettai near Kumbakonam, working as a temporary staff at the Kumbakonam Corporation garbage collection centre was on the way to his house on Sunday night after his regular duty.

He lost control and fell into an open incomplete storm water drain at Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai Road where the steel rods were protruding. In the impact, the rod pierced into him.

On seeing this, onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to the Kumbakonam GH where the doctors declared him brought dead. Tiruvidaimaruthur police registered a case and are investigating.