PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvallur on birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural," he tweeted.