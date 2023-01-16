AIADMK will forever support ‘One Nation One Election’: OPS

MADURAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said his party (AIADMK) would forever extend its support for the BJP’s idea of ‘One Nation One Election.’

On his arrival at Madurai airport on Monday, he extended Pongal greetings to journos and responding to a query on the BJP’s idea, which turns out to be a subject of political debate, he said the idea was already endorsed by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Further to a query, he replied that both the assembly election and Lok Sabha election should be conducted simultaneously. After spending his time in his hometown, OPS was about to board a Chennai-bound flight from Madurai, sources said.