Thanjai old collectorate museum opens; birds park new attraction
TIRUCHY: The renovated old collectorate complex that was converted into a museum was opened to the public on Saturday with an added attraction of a birds’ park with around 600 rare species brought from around 20 countries.
After the existing new Collectorate building was opened in 2015 near Tamil University, the 120-year-old British era collectorate building constructed in Indo-Saracenic architecture near Thanjavur combined court building was transformed into a museum. The building served as the headquarters of erstwhile combined Thanjavur district.
Though the building was converted into a museum earlier, it failed to attract tourists and so, a fund of Rs 9.90 crore was allocated under the Smart City programme to the museum. With this, renovation works were carried out without affecting the age-old heritage building and a 5D theatre has been under construction.
In addition to the new facilities, a birds’ park with 600 birds with rare species was also inaugurated on the same premises, which had fascinated a large number of visitors on the first day.
Meanwhile, as many as 10 commodities belonging to Thanjavur that obtained GI tag were also displayed at the museum. The agriculture department displayed the conventional types of farm equipment, granite, metal idols, traditional weaving equipment, Thanjavur art plates and rocking dolls.
Officials said that this spot would definitely turn into a major tourist attraction and expect more visitors during Pongal holidays.
On Saturday, the visitors had a hands-on experience with the birds assisted by the officials.
