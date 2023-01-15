Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi holds samuthaya valaikappu
TIRUCHY: The DMK government had introduced several schemes to uplift women. It was keen on improving their health and the samuthaya valaikappu was one such programme, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday.
Participating in the samuthaya valaikappu for 100 mothers to be from Pappakurichi in Tiruverumbur, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the DMK government was committed to provide various developmental programmes to uplift the women. Late chief minister M Karunanidhi introduced the samuthaya valaikappu to ensure a satisfying baby shower for women from financially weak families.
He appealed to the beneficiaries of the programme to lead a healthy life and beget a healthy child by utilising the government schemes.
Subsequently, he distributed ‘seer varisai’ to all the 100 beneficiaries. He also felicitated them by sprinkling flowers.
All the beneficiaries underwent medical tests and were provided nutritious food. Collector M Pradeep Kumar and other officials participated.
