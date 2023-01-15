Stalin orders Pongal medals to 3,184 TN police personnel
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday awarded Pongal medals to 3,184 police personnel on the occasion of the harvest festival.
An official release said, in recognition of the outstanding devotion to duty displayed by personnel of the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services departments and to motivate them, Chief Minister’s medals are announced and awarded on Pongal Day, every year.
This year, Stalin ordered award of Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals to 3,000 cops (men and women) in the rank of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-I Police Constables, Head Constables, Havildars and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police.
He also ordered award of Chief Minister’s Medals to 118 Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the rank of Firemen (Special Station Officer), Driver Mechanics (Special Station Officer Transport) and Firemen (Upgraded leading Firemen) and 60 Prisons and Correctional Services Personnel (men and women) in the rank of Grade-I Warders (men) and Grade-II Warders (men and women).
The monthly medal allowance of Rs 400 to the recipients will be sanctioned with effect from February 1, irrespective of their grade or ranks.
Stalin also ordered for the award of Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services to 6 personnel — 2 each from the Police Radio Branch, Dog Squad and Police Photographers. The personnel will receive a grant based on their ranks. These medals and a scroll with CM’s signature will be presented to the recipients at a ceremonial medal parade to be held in due course.
