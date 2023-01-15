Campaign against drugs to be intensified in campuses across TN
CHENNAI: Taking a serious note of reports indicating that the usage of drugs has increased among college students in the recent past, the government has decided to intensify anti-drug campaign in all higher education institutions (HEIs) in the State.
The School Education and Higher Education departments had recently initiated the formation of anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges, including in private institutions. These clubs have a nodal officer, and are assisted by the members of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Social Service (NSS) in the institutions.
According to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, the district-level committee, headed by the Collector and other senior officials, are so far monitoring only quarterly and half-yearly performance reports from the clubs. Based on the quarterly and half-yearly performance, an annual report will be submitted to the authorities.
“However, it was found that quarterly assessment of the clubs was not enough to control the drug menace as it was expected,” the official said.
Hence, all the HEIs were asked to submit monthly reports on the activities organised by the anti-drug clubs and committees. “The monthly report will contain a detailed list of all the activities that the club has undertaken in 30 days,” he explained.
The institution managements have also been instructed to ensure that the number of members in each anti-drug club should be a minimum of five. “If the head of the institution is of the opinion that more representatives are needed to conduct the club activities, then it could be increased and intimated to the State-level committee,” the official said.
“ Under the supervision of nodal officers, the members of the clubs will also organise visits to de-addiction centres. They will also visit local police station to learn how to draft a complaint to the police in case of any untoward incident,” he added.
Under the initiative, each institution would have an anti-drug club and declare itself a drug-free campus. These clubs would conduct activities, including seminars, designing posters and pamphlets with catchy slogans and phrases against drug use.
