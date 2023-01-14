Juvenile’s death in Chengalpattu home: 6 cops held for murder

CHENNAI: A case of murder has been registered at the Chengalpattu police station, and the police have arrested all six policemen responsible for the death of a 17-year-old boy, Gokul Sri, who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at a juvenile home in Chengalpattu. The policemen were produced in court and lodged in Chengalpattu jail.

Earlier, the mother of a 17-year-old boy alleged that her son was murdered and requested a fair probe into his death.

The deceased Gokul Sri, a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram, was arrested by the railway police last month after he allegedly stole a battery belonging to the railway department. Since he was a minor, he was placed at a juvenile correction facility in Chengalpattu on December 29. "However, Gokul was admitted to the Chengalpattu General Hospital on December 31 after he reportedly developed some health complications, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctors," police said.

According to the juvenile correction facility, he died after eating spoiled food. Following the boy’s death, his mother Nirmala alleged that there is a mystery surrounding his sudden demise and has submitted a petition to the Chengalpattu District Collector requesting a probe into it. She also further claimed that her son was in good health when he was arrested and taken away, and she had suspicions that the guards at the juvenile home had beaten him to death and that there were marks on his body.

Chengalpattu criminal court judge Rina conducted an inquiry into the matter. The investigation revealed that the boy was murdered. The boy was attacked by a policeman named Anastraj, who was present at the juvenile correction facility. The boy then allegedly bit his hand. As a result of this, six policemen - Anast Raj, Charanraj, Vijayakumar, Vidyasagar, Mohan, and Chandrababu attacked the boy, due to which he died.