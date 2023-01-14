"If you don't read govt's speech, then go to Kashmir": DMK leader

CHENNAI: DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy has sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him?"

"If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned Krishnamoorthy's remark against Governor RN Ravi and demanded his immediate arrest. "DMK Speaker should be immediately arrested. He should be put under the NIA scanner since he had said that he will send terrorists to kill governor Ravi in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP's state vice president Narayanan Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over a speech row. Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a 'Motion of Thanks' on Governor R N Ravi's address, with a mention of the word 'regret' over his action.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state. Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout.