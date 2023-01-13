State to file affidavit on TNMC elections
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state to file an affidavit on January 23 regarding the move to amend the Madras Medical Registration Act, 2014, for enabling the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to conduct office-bearer elections.
The first division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The petitioners sought direction to set aside the order of a single judge to revisit the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914, citing several people from the neighboring Andhra Pradesh were the members as per the Act.
The judges asked the state whether it has any decision to revisit the Act to conduct the election only with Tamil Nadu members. According to the TNMC, the elected representatives posts will expire on February 16 and about Rs 28 lakh have been spent for the elections. The Act has no way connected to the conduct of the elections, the petitioners added.
Recording the submissions, the judges directed the state to file its affidavit on January 23 to appraise the HC as to whether any ordinance will be brought to revisit 1914 Act.
