Truth will be unravelled in Subashree death case: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday assured the State Assembly that the truth would be unravelled in the case of mysterious death of a woman who went missing from a Yoga training camp in Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Intervening during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address in the State Assembly, Stalin said that Subashree had attended a yoga training camp at Isha Yoga Centre from December 11 to 18, 2022.

Alandurai police station received a complaint about missing Subashree on December 19. Her body was recovered from a well in Thulukkangadu and an autopsy was done by a team of three doctors at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. CCTV footage obtained from Semmedu and the surroundings besides the mobile phones of Subashree and her husband were being analysed by the investigating agencies, the Chief Minister said. "The truth will be unravelled after completing a thorough probe,” he added, responding to a query raised by CPM Chinnadurai MLA who asked the state government to order a high-level probe into the death of the woman who went to attend the Yoga training camp.