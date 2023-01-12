Pongal spl: Performance incentive to TN transport workers

CHENNAI: The State government has announced performance incentive to more than 1.17 lakh transport employees worth Rs. 7.01 crore on the occasion Pongal festival.

"Rs 85 will be given to the employees who worked between 91 and 151 days in 2022. To the workers, who worked between 151 and 200 days, Rs 195 will be given as performance incentive," a government press release said.

Workers, who worked more than 200 days will get Rs 625.

In total, performance incentive will be given to 1,17,129 employees.

Meanwhile, around 1.66 lakh passengers have booked bus tickets to travel for Pongal holidays in the State between January 11 and January 20.

Of the total reservations, more than 74,000 passengers booked tickets from Chennai.