International luxury cruise ship MS Amera arrives at VOC Port

The cruise that started from the Port of Nice, France on December 22, 2022, travelled through various Ports in Malta, Egypt and Oman, had reached Mumbai, India on January 8, 2023 and called at Cochin on January 10. The vessel left VOC Port at 7 pm, on Wednesday for Colombo and further eastwards. The ship is on a 125-day world cruise from Nice (France) to Bremerhaven (Germany) covering 25 countries around the world.