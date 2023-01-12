Editorial: Gubernatorial gaslighting

To be fair, this isn’t the first time that Ravi has rubbed the ruling dispensation the wrong way. The first assembly session of this year was being conducted against the backdrop of pendency of Bills that had been passed by the State assembly, and were being blockaded by Governor Ravi. Another sore point is the Ravi’s insistence that the State can be called Tamizhagam instead of Tamil Nadu, which was incidentally what Madras State was rechristened as when the DMK captured power in 1967. What really emerged as the fulcrum of friction between the TN government and the Governor are the diametrically opposed stances on NEET, the National Education Policy, especially the clause regarding the introduction of the three language policy, and a Bill pending with the Raj Bhavan on prohibition of online gambling.