Govt guns for Guv’s ‘guest’ for recording House proceedings
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday directed the Privilege Committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the breach of privilege by Governor RN Ravi’s ‘guest’ on the first day of the session. It was ruling DMK legislator TRB Rajaa who moved the privilege motion, saying the Governor’s ‘guest’ recorded Assembly proceedings using his mobile phone in contravention of House rules.
Recording or photographing the proceedings of the House amounts to a breach of privilege and is liable for punishment as per the law of the House of Assembly. Following the Zero Hour, Rajaa moved the privilege motion and said, “When the Governor was delivering the customary speech, a person in the Governor’s guest gallery was recording the proceedings. I alerted a marshal.”
Stating that it amounted to a breach of the privilege of the House, he urged the Speaker to take appropriate measures under rule 87 (X) which prevents anyone from carrying mobile phones into the House. The Speaker said there was a prima facie to it and referred the matter to the Privilege Committee.
The committee would now summon the person involved in the issue for enquiry.
Based on his representation and enquiry with others involved in the incident, the committee would submit a report to the Assembly Speaker.
The DMK member’s move was a fallout of the confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK government. It is likely to further amplify the ongoing tussle between the Governor and the government.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android