Anbumani flays Guv for trying to rename TN
COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned Governor RN Ravi for stoking an unnecessary controversy on renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamilagam.
“When there are plenty of other issues, it shouldn’t be the duty of the Governor to propose renaming the state. Will the Governor refuse to sing the National Anthem as it has the word Dravidam? It is a violation to leave the Assembly even before the singing of the National Anthem,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.
Further, Anbumani said both the Governor and the ruling party should work unitedly by ditching politics. “The Governor shouldn’t do politics on such issues, while the government should also respect him,” he added.
Anbumani, who took part in a seminar on retrieving Noyyal River organised by Pasumai Thayagam, also urged the state to allocate Rs 1 lakh crore by availing loans to implement water management schemes in Tamil Nadu. In this regard, he announced a march next month to gather public support for retrieving river Noyyal.
