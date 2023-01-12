26th Mahaveer awards announced for 4 NGOs in India

CHENNAI: A city-based Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has awarded four NGOs in various categories. A statement said that the awardees have been recognised for their high standard of selfless service for the welfare of the underprivileged.

The organisation conferred the Mahaveer awards in four categories such as non-violence and vegetarianism given to Dhyan Foundation in New Delhi. Followed by Friends of Tribal Society, West Bengal for education, an NGO in Chattisgarh, Jan Swasthya Sahog for the medical field. And, community and social service award for Nongstoin social service society in Meghalaya.

N Sugalchand Jain, founder trustee of Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation said, “As many as 324 nominations were considered this year. The awardees were decided by the jury team including Justice M N Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India, S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak, and Prof Dr M S Swaminathan, geneticist-renowned agricultural scientist. Based on their NGOs performances and activities the awardees have been chosen for four different categories.”

The NGO announced that the nomination forms for the 27th Mahaveer awards can be downloaded from their website www.bmfawards.org. It is noted that nominations are being invited from individuals and organizations performing selfless service under the same four categories.