TN Govt revokes cancellation of Thunivu, Varisu spl shows

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday revoked the cancellation of 4 am and 5 am early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu. Earlier, the government had ordered to cancel the early morning shows from January 13 to January 16.

As per the yesterday's government notification it has specifically mentioned that the fans are not allowed to anoint milk on the high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises.