CM Stalin launches distribution of Rs 318 cr damages for crop loss
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched the works to distribute Rs 318 crore compensation to 2.21 lakh farmers for crop losses under crop insurance for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
An official release said that the chief minister distributed compensation to five farmers at the secretariat, marking the inauguration of the distribution of compensation to the flood-affected farmers in the incumbent and previous financial years.
The release said that for rabi crops damaged in floods during 2021-22, 2.02 lakh farmers would be paid a compensation of Rs 284 crore. It said that 19,282 farmers whose crops were damaged in Mayiladuthurai during 2022-23 would be paid a compensation of Rs 34.30 crore.
Panel to inspect village
A four-member committee of the Social Justice Vigilance Committee comprising Prof Swaminathan Devadoss, prof R Rajendran, G Karunanidhi and Dr Shanthi Ravindranath would visit Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district on January 13 for an inspection.
A statement issued by the member secretary of the committee on Tuesday said that the committee has also planned to discuss with the district collector and superintendent of police. Vengaivayal village hit the headlines when several Dalit residents took ill after consuming water from an overhead tank, which was contaminated with human faeces by miscreants.
