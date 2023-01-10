Take side of Union govt, Governor Ravi tells civil aspirants

CHENNAI: When the relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu government hit a new low over the unprecedented and animated proceedings in the year’s first assembly session, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday made a statement asking the civil service aspirants to “take the side of the Union Government” when there is a conflict of interest between Centre and the State governments.

The Governor made this statement in the wake of the controversy over his deviated speech that was prepared by the TN government in the Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to strike down the speech delivered by Ravi for deviating from the speech. Following which, the Governor stormed out of the Assembly minutes before the National Anthem was sung as per the proceedings. This indeed created a wave of protests in different parts of the state, demanding the Governor to exit the State.

However, the Governor continued his style of business as usual. During the interaction with the civil service aspirants during a programme, Ravi responded to various questions and doubts raised by the participants.

When there is a difference of opinion between the native state (of the aspirants) and the Union government, one should take the side of the Centre. Because the Union Public Service Commission is recruiting them, he said. “If it is a matter of policy decision. And there are differences, there should be no confusion. You should stand by the Union government," said Ravi while responding to a question from an aspirant in this regard.

This added more tension to the ongoing tussle between M K Stalin’s government and the Governor. He also made a remark on the term “Ondriyam” that he has no problem in the term Union government. “India is a union of states. I use the term Union government. However, its equivalent term Ondriyam is the issue here,” he said and continued that Ondriyam is a lower level social structure.

Unwanted efforts to belittle the Union government and wantingly disrespecting it by using the same terminology (Ondriyam), he said alluding to the ruling party and its allies' usage of the terminology. He also dissuaded the young civil aspirants to have a critical mindset against the government.