Stalin asks DMK MLAs not to make remarks against Governor

In what is being seen as the latest flashpoint between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi remarked that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state.

Amid the controversy over the Governor's statement, posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai on Tuesday. '#Getout Ravi' has been a top trend on Twitter for the last few days.