TamilNadu

Stalin asks DMK MLAs not to make remarks against Governor

In what is being seen as the latest flashpoint between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi remarked that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state
MK Stalin
MK Stalin
ANI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested his party MLAs not to pass any distasteful comments on Governor RN Ravi during the Assembly session, sources said. According to sources, at a meeting of MLAs in Chennai on Tuesday, Stalin asked the MLAs not to put up any posters against Governor R N Ravi.

MK Stalin
TN Assembly adjourned till tomorrow, adopts resolutions

In what is being seen as the latest flashpoint between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi remarked that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state.

Amid the controversy over the Governor's statement, posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai on Tuesday. '#Getout Ravi' has been a top trend on Twitter for the last few days.

MK Stalin
Pongal invite from ‘Tamilagam’ Guv Ravi sparks row

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned, soon after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other notable personalities.

The second day of the Tamil Nadu assembly began at 10 am. The Assembly members paid a silent tribute to Congress MLA Eveera and others. Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Tuesday morning.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK President
Tamil Nadu Assembly
Governor R N Ravi
Speaker Appavu
Assembly session
Governor's statement,
Congress MLA Eveera

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in