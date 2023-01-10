Rs 16K worth ‘Thunivu’ tickets missing from Vellore fans office

VELLORE: Police registered a case and are searching for the culprits who broke into the office of Ajith Kumar’s fans association headquarters in Vellore and decamped with 150 tickets worth Rs 16,000 on Monday night, sources said. Association president had left the office after locking up on Monday night and when he came to the office on Tuesday morning he was shocked to find the door broken open. A check revealed that his desk lock was also broken and the contents rifled. He complained to the Vellore north police that 150 ‘Thunivu’ movie tickets worth Rs 16,000 were missing. Police who started investigations said the tickets would be useless as they did not have the row and seat numbers. The cops who visited the theft site left after asking the fans association office bearers to inform them immediately if they received word of such tickets being produced at cinema theatres in Vellore.