HC imposes conditions to conduct cock-fight in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court imposed a slew of conditions to conduct the traditional cock-fight during the Pongal festival in Valakkanampoodi Pudur Village, Tiruvallur district.

The court directed the organisers of the event to give an undertaking before saying that they would scrupulously follow the conditions imposed by the court.

“During cock-fight, no injury should be caused to the birds. Birds should not be intoxicated with any alcoholic substance and no knives should be tied around the legs of the birds, with the tip of the knives dipped in poisonous substances,” the bench of Justice VM Velumani and Justice R Hemalatha ordered.

The judges mandated that veterinary doctors should ensure that no animal was intoxicated and directed the organisers to bear the expenses towards police protection.

The High Court ordered the organisers of the event to pay Rs.30,000 in favor of the Prasanthi old age welfare home and to submit the payment proof before the police.

The judges also noted that no one should indulge in gambling during the event. “Only owners should visit the premises of cock-fight. A separate place should be given to the spectators,” the court added. The court barred organisers from playing communal songs and erecting flexes.

“If there is any violation in following the conditions, the police shall take action in accordance with the law,” the judge wrote.

The judges passed the order on disposing of a petition filed by M Munusamy of RK Pettai to direct the Superintendent of Police, Thiruvallur district, and Inspector of Police, RK Pettai to consider his representations for conducting cock-fight on January 17, 18, and 19 – the Pongal festival and former CM MG Ramachandran’s birthday.