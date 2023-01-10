HC allows physical sessions for Classes 5-8 in Kallakurichi school

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday has ordered to give permission to start direct classes for the students of Classes 5 to 8 in Kallakurichi Kaniyamoor Private School.

Also for LKG It has been informed that a decision will be taken after 6 weeks regarding the commencement of classes from Classes 1 to 4 standard.

The district Collector stated that that after the start of direct classes from Class 9, there is a smooth situation in the school.

The school has remained closed since July as mob vandalised classes, buses, and other properties. The violence evolved from a protest seeking justice for the mysterious death of Class 12. The school was closed due to damage to materials in the classroom. In this situation, the management of the school filed a case at the Chennai High Court saying that the entire school campus has been renovated and the committee set up by the government has inspected the school.