Give 3% incentive for pursuing higher edu: Govt teachers
CHENNAI: The government and government-aided teachers who sought permission to pursue higher education before March 2020 urge the Tamil Nadu government for a 3% incentive, which was allegedly halted by the previous AIADMK government in 2020.
The School Education Department has recently asked for the list of teachers from elementary and middle schools, who have completed their higher education before March 10, 2020. Likewise, a similar list was procured by the department last year for Post Graduate (PG) teachers. But they’re yet to receive incentive from the government.
In 1967, Chief Minister CN Annadurai had announced a 3% incentive on salary for teachers who pursue higher education. This motivated teachers to keep up with their learning.
However, citing fund shortage, the AIADMK government in 2020 put a temporary halt to the incentive, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Earned Leave (EL). Though it was supposed to be temporary, the pandemic added to monetary shortage and forced the government to halt the benefits for a few more years.
Subsequently, during the assembly election in 2021, the DMK promised a 3% incentive for teachers. But, instead of giving the incentive as promised, the govt announced a one-time yearly incentive (Rs 18,000) to teachers (pursuing higher education).
K Balashunmugam, Nagapattinam secretary of TN Elementary School Teachers Federation (TNESTT), said, “I finished M Phil in February 2020. But due to lockdown, my certificate was delayed. There are hundreds of teachers like me waiting for the 3% hike.”
Though there are over 2,000 teachers awaiting the incentive, it’s noteworthy that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 wants it to be revoked.
Further, urging for an incentive instead of a one-time amount, a teacher in Dindigul said, “In the recent government circular, we asked that teachers who sought permission for higher education should be given 3% incentive instead of a one-time amount.”
Department officials could not be reached when contacted.
