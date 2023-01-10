Former functionary of PMK murdered over land dispute
TIRUCHY: Former PMK functionary was hacked to death over a land dispute in Thanjavur on Tuesday and his kin staged a protest.
P Thirugnanasambantham (51), a resident of Cholapuram, former Perur Town president of PMK was said to be cultivating a piece of land belonging to another person. Since Thirugnanasambatham failed to pay the lease amount to the landowner, he handed over the land to one Rajendran. Since then, there was a quarrel between Thirugnanasambatham and Rajendran.
In the month of August 2022, the duo continued to quarrel, which snowballed into an assault in which, Thirugnanasambatham sustained injuries. Based on his complaint Cholapuram police arrested Rajendran and he came out on bail, a few days ago.
In such a backdrop, the duo again had a quarrel on Tuesday and in a fit of rage, Rajendran assaulted Thirugnanasambatham with an aruval on his head and escaped.
People rescued Thirugnanasambatham, who was battling for life and rushed him to Kumbakonam GH. However, he succumbed to his injuries. On information, kin of Thirugnanasambatham gathered in front of the GH and staged a protest.
Police rushed to the spot and pacified the people.
