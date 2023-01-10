EB trade unions call off one-day token strike
CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board trade unions have called off the one-day token strike on Tuesday following the Tangedco’s written assurance to provide a proposal for wage revision.
The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had announced a strike on January 10 seeking to fill up vacancies and long delay in wage revision.
On Monday, the wage revision committee headed by Tangedco director, finance, K Sundaravadhanan held talks with the trade union representatives. In the meeting, the director finance gave a written assurance that the utility would give the proposal for wage revision by Tuesday 7 pm.
Eleven trade unions, including CITU and INTUC have given notice to the Tangedco to strike work on January 10 protesting against delay in the revision of wages which is due since December 1, 2019, and scrapping the broad proceeding order 2 completely.
The union had demanded that the Tangedco, which had held the first round of talks in September last year promised to provide a written wage revision proposal, but the next round of talks was not held.
The union’s charter of demands, includes filling up vacancies and scrapping the broad proceeding order 2 completely.
