6 new cases of COVID in TN, including a passenger from UAE

CHENNAI: The number of COVID cases decreased further in Tamil Nadu with 6 new cases, including a passenger from the UAE, on Monday. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,515. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Tiruvallur had a case each. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.1%. The highest TPR was recorded in Tiruvallur and Vellore with 0.7% each. At least 59 active cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu. As many as 12 patients were discharged from hospitals across the State on Monday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,407. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.