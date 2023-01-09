Stalin launches exclusive platform for startupTN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched an exclusive platform www.tamilangels.fund of StartupTN for investors from the global Tamil diaspora to make investments in Tamil Nadu based startups.
Stalin launched the platform at the Global Startup Investors Summit jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation mission and FeTNA international Tamil Entrepreneur Network.
During the launch, the American Tamil Forum gave expression of interest to the state MSME minister TM Anbarasan for investing Rs 16.5 crore in the state before December 2023. Speaking at the launch, Stalin said that the ATF was keen on investing in software as a service, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
