Nothing wrong in calling TN as Tamizhagam, says Khushbu

COIMBATORE: “Women are safe in the BJP,” said Khushbu, the party’s national executive committee member in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Responding to a query from reporters on Gayatri Raguramm exiting BJP alleging lack of safety for women in the party, Khushbu said not all women have left BJP and if a few leave, it does not mean there is lack of safety for women in the party. “All women in BJP are safe. I am also a woman in the party,” she said.

On the ongoing controversy over Governor RN Ravi’s remark that Tamil Nadu should be called as Tamizhagam, the BJP leader said there is nothing wrong in calling it in both ways as Tamil Nadu and Tamizhagam. “Though I was born in Mumbai, I take pride in calling myself a Tamilian as I have been in Tamizhagam for the last 36 years,” she said.

The BJP leader was in Coimbatore to inaugurate rekla race in Vellalore and participate in the Pongal celebrations. Slamming the DMK for giving just Rs 1,000 to PDS cardholders for the Pongal festival, Khushbu accused the ruling government of failing to preserve Tamil culture. On Makkal Neethi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Hassan taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, she refused to comment citing it as the actor’s personal decision.