10 per cent quota for EWS against social justice ideals, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it is against the ideals of social justice, the state government said on Monday.

The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69 percent), the government categorically stated.

"Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the State and ensure advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the State, as the 10 percent quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice," the text of Governor R N Ravi's speech copy tabled in the Assembly stated.

Steps are being taken to provide loans worth Rs 210 crore through the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation to ensure economic development of socially backward sections in the society, it said.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) has embarked on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madampakkam, spanning 600 acres. Land will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with the land owners, the speech copy stated.

"Majority of land owners have given their willingness to participate in this project and the works will be completed shortly. In the next phase, a satellite town is proposed to be created near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR) following the same model," it said.

The upgradation of ECR as a four-lane road coupled with development of this satellite town will anchor future growth of the Chennai metropolitan area.

In order to fulfil the drinking water needs of citizens, the state government has sanctioned 103 combined water supply schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 15,734 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, it said.

Further, work to ensure drinking water supply in urban areas have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3,166 crore under AMRUT scheme. As a result, 1.64 crore people across the state will be benefitted.

The "revolutionary" scheme of providing free travel to all women in ordinary town buses has led to not only economic upliftment but also social empowerment of women in the state.

On a daily basis, 36 lakh trips are being undertaken by women. A study commissioned by the State Planning Commission has revealed that a woman passenger saves approximately Rs 888 per month as a result of this scheme.

All necessary measures are being taken to safeguard temple lands and properties since the DMK assumed office. So far, land and properties worth Rs 3,657 crore have been retrieved by the government, the copy stated.