Over 300 bulls hit ground at TN’s first Jallikattu of year

PUDUKKOTTAI: Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena as the year’s first jallikattu took off to a colourful start at Thatchankurichi in Gandarvakottai taluk of Pudukkottai district on Sunday. The bull-taming sport was earlier scheduled on January 6 and was postponed to Sunday on safety grounds.
At least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls, released one after another since morning, with the bull-taming sport witnessing much fanfare and active participation of young men.
State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the event.
Several persons were injured and some of them were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, said sources.
Prizes including a brand new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on offer for winning bulls and tamers. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before the event.
