MLAs in EPS camp remain clueless over participation in Assembly

This put the EPS camp in a spot as they boycotted the last assembly session in October 2022 and staged protest condemning the Speaker for not shifting the chair of OPS following their representation and called it "murder of democracy", while OPS along with three MLAs in his camp attended the session. On the other hand, OPS and three other MLAs in his camp attended the session and even went to to appreciate the M K Stalin's government on various issues and programmes.

"Skipping the address of the Governor is unlikely. But we are not sure about the participation of the rest of the assembly sessions in the following days," said an MLA in EPS camp and from a Southern district. He hoped that the party leadership would decide against boycotting the assembly sessions, keeping the image of the party among the public.

"It will be hard on us, if we stay away from the assembly due to the party's internal wrangling (over leadership). It will be difficult for us to face the people," he continued. Another MLA from Kongu belt and strong supporter of EPS said they have asked to come to Chennai, but they were clueless about their participation in the assembly session.

Citing the non-allotment of seat to R B Udhayakumar, who has been appointed as deputy LoP, in place of OPS AIADMK by the Speaker, organising secretary S Semmalai said it was the party's "prestige issue".

"We cannot take it lightly. Hence, the party leadership decided to boycott the session last year. This time, the LoP, party whip and MLAs will decide and take appropriate decisions after the Governor's traditional address to the assembly," said Semmalai, while former minister Sellur K Raju said the party leadership is yet to take a call regarding the participation of the assembly session. He, however, said the MLAs were on their way to Chennai. The decision will be taken on Monday.