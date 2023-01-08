EN‘GULF’ED IN DESPAIR

CHENNAI: After working in Kuwait for a little over a decade, Raj* (53) from Tiruchy is fighting a legal battle to get back wage dues. Along with him, 105 persons from the State have been waiting for over two years for their wages ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. Raj, a father of four and the sole breadwinner of the family, worked as a supervisor for a manpower supplying firm in Shuaiba Port in Kuwait. The pandemic forced many like him to return home without getting their due wages.

“I’ve been struggling since I returned to my native place. Everything was going on smoothly till the demise of our employer. After that, there was a delay in paying our wages. The pandemic worsened the situation, which forced many like me to return home in 2020. We’re yet to get our wages and are fighting a case in Kuwait’s labour court,” said Raj. They have engaged an advocate, giving him the power of attorney to represent them in the case.

Wage theft was a common issue among labourers who go overseas from TN, but it has turned worse after the pandemic. Not all victims of wage theft are aware of the legal provisions and have resources to pursue the cumbersome and costly legal battle to get their dues paid. The lack of a mechanism in both India and some of the Gulf countries they work to redress their grievances and protect their rights comes as a double whammy.

Wage theft, experts opine, has become common now. It’s robbing the labourers’ work and exploiting their helplessness and poverty. “The pandemic made things even worse for the working class, particularly in the unorganised sector. Employers exploit the hapless labourers, who suffer to provide 3 meals a day for his/ her family and guarantee a better future for their wards,” said Irudaya Rajan, the chair of the KNOMAD (The Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development) World Bank working group on international migration and urbanisation.

While labour activist Josephine Valarmathi attributed it to the lack of political will among policy makers to iron out the flaws in the system. “The government should enter bilateral and multilateral memorandums to safeguard labour rights and create a system to continue their legal battle for pending wages and other rights even after they return to their native place,” she said.

Wage theft is not the only problem. Many are subjected to harassment and recount horrifying experiences, suffer life-threatening injuries, and some even pay with their lives.

For instance, Kasthuri Munirathinam (55 at the time) of Mungileri village in Ranipet flew to Saudi Arabia in June 2015 to work as a domestic help for a salary of around Rs 23,000 per month. She sold her house for nearly Rs 12 lakh to settle the family debt and parted around Rs 2 lakh towards ticket and agent commission. After four months, she returned to her native village in an ambulance with permanent disability. Kathuri’s employer had allegedly chopped off her right hand when she tried to escape.

Muthukumar of Kuthanallur village in Tiruvarur was not as lucky as Kasthuri to return alive. His employer shot him dead when he refused to work as a shepherd. The tragic incident took place within four days after he landed in Sahab Al Ahmad City in Kuwait.

“Muthu reached Kuwait on September 3, 2022, and was killed on September 7. He was a kind person and helped many during the pandemic by selling groceries without making any profit,” recalled his uncle Ayyappan.

“We’re getting 3-4 distress calls a month from Tamils in Gulf countries who plead to ensure their safe return to their families,” said Pon Kumar, convenor, Migrant Workers Rights Collective. As the chairperson of the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, he accused the labour section in Indian Embassies in the Gulf for not supporting and helping the workers and families in distress.

Many workers have reportedly died of cardiac arrest due to stress and poor working conditions. “At least 6 families have reached out to me for help. They often call us for help to bring back the mortal remains of their loved ones, but it’s a cumbersome process with little help from authorities,” said Valarmathi.

Women workers are the worst affected and most exploited on foreign soil. “Many widows and destitute women fall prey to agents. The nature of work for domestic workers here is totally different. They’re asked to take care of the children of joint families, which would have 20-25 members, and other chores. They work at least 20 hours a day. There are many women facing harassment at the hands of their employers. Only a few are lucky to land a job with a good employer,” said an office bearer of Oman Tamil Sangam Association.

Many are caught in the vicious cycle of human trafficking, he said. “They’re treated like a commodity and sold, resold among agents. They’re subjected to sexual harassment. Labourers should avoid bypassing existing laws and get jobs through proper channels and approved agencies,” he further noted. On International Migrants Day, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare KS Masthan assured the civil organisations working for unorganised workers and migrant labourers that he’d take the issue related to Tamils working in foreign countries to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure their rights and safe migration.

(*names changed to protect privacy)