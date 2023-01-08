TamilNadu

E-mail id mandatory for govt students to write board exam

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: As having an e-mail address is vital in applying for higher education and government schemes, the School Education Department has recently made e-mail address mandatory for all government school students appearing for board exam 2023.

The department has directed all Class 12 students to create an e-mail address before January 12.

As having an e-mail address is inevitable while applying for colleges and for enrolling in ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, a career guidance initiative by the Tamil Nadu government, the department has urged students to create an electronic address.

