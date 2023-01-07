Train diversions, cancellations in Madurai division: Check here

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be cancelled and rescheduled owing to non-interlocking working for facilitating track doubling work in Kovilpatti – Kumarapuram – Kadambur section of Madurai Division.

Train no 22621 Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari Superfast Express leaving Rameswaram at 21.00 hrs and train no 22622 Kanniyakumari – Rameswaram Superfast Express leaving Kanniyamumari at 22.15 hrs on 09th January, 2023 will be fully cancelled.

Train no 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 07.20 hrs and train no 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs on 11th January, 2023 will be fully cancelled.

Partial Cancellation

Train No.16731 Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express leaving Palakkad Jn at 05.30 hrs on 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Virudunagar and Tiruchendur. The train will not run from Virudunagar to Tiruchendur on the mentioned dates.

Train no 16732 Tiruchendur - Palakkad Express leaving Tiruchendur at 12.05 hrs on 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Virudunagar. The train will commence service from Virudunagar at its scheduled departure time of 5.20 hrs on the mentioned dates.

Train No.16845 Erode – Tirunelveli Express leaving Erode Jn at hrs on 08, 09th, 10th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tirunelveli Jn. The train will not run from Dindigul to Tirunelveli on the mentioned date

Train No. 16846 Tirunelveli – Erode Express leaving Tirunelveli Jn at 06.15 hrs on 09th 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Dindigul. The train will commence service from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 11.15 hrs on the mentioned dates.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs on 08th, 09th, 10th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tiurchchirappalli and Nagercoil. The train will not run from Tiruchchirappalli to Nagercoil.

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Nagercoil at 15.50 hrs 09th, 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tiruchchirappalli. The train will commence service from Tiruchchirappalli at its scheduled departure time of 22.30 hrs on the mentioned date.

Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore Jn at 08.00 hrs on 09th, 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Erode and Nagercoil Jn. The train will not run from Erode to Nagercoil Jn on the mentioned dates.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 07.35 hrs on 09th, 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Erode. The train will commence service from Erode at its scheduled departure time of 13.53 hrs on the mentioned dates.

Train No. 16730 Punalur – Madurai Express leaving Punalur Jn at 17.20 hrs on 09th, 10th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur. The train will not run from Tirunelveli to Punalur on the mentioned dates.

Train No. 16729 Madurai – Punalur Express leaving Madurai 23.25 hrs on 10th, 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled to departure time of 02.45 hrs on 11th and 12th January, 2023.

Train No. 16105 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchendur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 16.05 hrs on 09th and 10th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Tiruchendur. The train will not run from Tiruchchirappalli to Tiruchendur on the mentioned date.

Train No.16106 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Tiruchendur at 19.10 hrs on 10th and 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Tiruchchirappali. The train will commence service from Tiruchchirappalli at its scheduled departure time of 02.45 hrs on 11th and 12th January, 2023.

Train No.16236 Mysuru – Tuticorin Express leaving Mysuru Jn at 18.20 hrs on 10th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Virudunagar and Tuticorin. The train will not run from Virudunagar to Tuticorin on the mentioned date.

Train No.16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express leaving Tuticorin at 17.35 hrs on 11th January, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Virudunagar. The train will commence service from Virudunagar at its scheduled departure time of 19.00 hrs on the mentioned date.