Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain on these days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a statement that there are chances of moderate rain for two in Tamil Nadu.

Due to variation in speed of easterly winds, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts, Pondy and Karaikal today and tomorrow (8th).

There is a possibility of light fog at a few places in North-Eastern interior districts during morning hours.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions are likely to witness dry weather from January 9 to 11.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur at few places in the city.