Speed breakers at Paranur toll plaza act like death traps: Motorists
CHENGALPATTU: Motorists using the road between Chengalpattu to Chennai have raised concerns over the construction of three new speed breakers near the toll plaza at Paranur, which have allegedly turned into a death trap causing accidents due to the height of the bumps.
More than thousands vehicles, including several buses use the road near the Paranur toll gate to travel from Chennai to Chengalpattu, Maduranthagam, Uthiramerur and Tindivanam on a daily basis. The toll gate has a separate road dedicated for two-wheelers coming from Chennai to Chengalpattu in which three new speed breakers have been constructed consecutively within inches of each other.
However, motorists who travel through the road claim that the bumps are positioned dangerously and are causing the bikers, especially those riding pillion, to lose balance and fall off from the vehicles. They have requested the authorities to fix the speed breakers at the earliest in order to avoid any untoward accidents on the road in the near future.
