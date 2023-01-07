MLA initiates action for road to 4,650-foot-high Parvathamalai
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Kalasapakkam MLA PST Saravanan’s efforts to create a road to reach more than halfway up the 4,650 feet high Parvathamalai in Kalasapakkam panchayat union in Tiruvannamalai district paid off when HR&CE department surveyed the landscape with a drone camera recently.
Revealing this to DT Next Saravanan said, “it is possible for a road to go up to 4,000 feet after which the ascent is practically vertical. Hence based on my request the HR&CE department conducted an aerial survey of the area. However, for a ground level survey they have sought permission from the forest department as some of the area comes under their control.”
Sources said that the ascent up the last 500 feet is possible only for those in good physical condition as one has to traverse vertical metal ladders and rock faces. But this has not deterred devotees from climbing to the top of the hill to reach the temple there. Collector B Murugesh said he was informed of the survey by the MLA who had also sent him photos of the event.
Saravanan said that he had also contacted the state highways department to widen the 21 kilometres long girivalam path which attracts around 2,000 visitors on Pournami days.
“However, the number climbs to nearly 1 lakh during the Margazhi pournami.”
Not as famed as the Tiruvannamalai girivalam, Saravanan said efforts were on to attract more visitors by providing additional facilities.
“As 4.50 kilometres of the girivalam path is forest land I plan to approach Minister of Public works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu and other officials to ensure that provision of all facilities for devotees at the earliest” Saravanan concluded.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android