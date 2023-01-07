'Mastery of other languages enabled Kambar, Thyagarajar to excel'
TIRUCHY: If poet Kambar have not learnt Sanskrit (referred to as Northern language), we could not have had his great work Kamba Ramayanam, thus learning another language would open the eyes of knowledge and it is the basis on which the National Education Policy (NEP) has been drafted, said Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan on Friday.
Inaugurating the 176th Thyagaraja Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru, Tamilisai said, those who speak Telugu could speak Tamil and vice versa. Thyaga Brahmam, who descended from Andhra Pradesh had learnt Telugu and Sanskrit and was staying in Tamil Nadu and he was considered as the successor of Valmiki.
“Similarly, poet Kambar learnt (Northern language) Sanskrit and produced his masterpiece Kamba Ramayanam. If he had not learnt those languages, we could not have got such a literary work and thus, the NEP paves the way to help people learn other languages to understand the grandeur of that particular language,” Tamilisai said.
In the same manner, it is essential to make the next generation learn languages and no one should prevent the young minds from learning another language, she said.
Stating that Tamil is our life, Tamilisai said, we must respect and learn other languages too. “Only when the North and the South work together, the country really flourish,” she said.
Similarly, Tamil language and religion cannot be separated and we all must respect and venerate all the religions.
Meanwhile, Tamilisai said that the music has curative powers for any disease and it is compulsory to ensure the children learn ragas and keerthanas, which would help them to grow in a serene atmosphere, she added.
