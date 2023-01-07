DRI arrests Bhaskaran in connection with Red Sander Smuggling

CHENNAI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Saturday arrested VK Sasikala's relative Bhaskaran, father-in-law of Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman, in connection with a red sanders smuggling case.

Vivek Jayaraman, nephew of VK Sasikala and CEO of Jaya TV, married Bhaskaran's daughter in 2016.

Three persons were already arrested in the case. Bhaskaran, who was named as fourth accused in the case was arrested and produced before a magistrate and remanded. Sources said that Bhaskaran was absconding since DRI thwarted an attempt to smuggle 12 tonnes of red sanders to a foreign country via Tuticorin seaport, early last year.

According to officials, the logs were sourced from Sesachalam forests in Andhra Pradesh and were meant to be shipped to China via Malaysia. The logs were concealed under a load of construction pipes.

Recently, on learning about Bhaskaran's presence at his residence in Anna Nagar, DRI officials secured him. According to sources, Bhaskaran, populary known as 'Katta' Bhaskaran has two cases against him registered by the DRI in 2010. Bhaskaran was also arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Special Task Force.

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's brother Bhaskaran released a video clarifying that it was not him who was arrested by DRI, as his photo was shared on social media as the accused.