TN opposes UGC’s draft for foreign varsities to set up campus in India

CHENNAI: In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft regulations-2023 for setting up and operating campuses of foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India.
The regulations assume significance as educationists and academicians in Tamil Nadu strongly oppose that proposal in the NEP.
The UGC, in its regulation, further said the rules will come into force from the date of publication in the Gazette of India. Any foreign university that wants to create a base in India, should have secured a position within the top 500 of overall / subject-wise global rankings, as decided by the Commission from time to time. Furthermore, the qualifications awarded to students in the Indian campuses shall be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the foreign HEIs in the main campus located in the country of origin for all purposes, including higher education and employment.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the State government has already made it clear that it opposes the NEP. “As per the plan, the expert committee is in the final stage to come out with State Education Policy (SEP). If foreign universities come to open campuses here, the State government will not have control over it,” the official said.
The official also claimed that the SEP is expected to be ready in a couple of months and likely to be implemented in the coming academic year.
Anna University’s former Vice-Chancellor, E Balagurusamy, said: “Instead of allowing those universities, infrastructure of our institutions could be improved as per the international standards.”
Stating that more research activities should be improved in Indian universities on par with its counterpart in foreign countries, he added, “At the same time, the government should also ensure that qualified faculties are appointed to meet the global criteria.”
Claiming that there was no transparent dialogue between the State and the Centre in the implementation of NEP 2020, the State Platform for Common School System–Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), general secretary, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said, “Only rich students can offer to pursue courses in foreign universities here. This is nothing but to belittle the importance of Indian universities.”
--- Quote ---
The expert committee is in the final stage to come out with State-owned education policy. If foreign universities come to open campuses in Tamil Nadu, the State government will not have control over it
--- QuoteDesignation ---
— Official from Higher Education Department
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android