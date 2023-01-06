TN opposes UGC’s draft for foreign varsities to set up campus in India

The UGC, in its regulation, further said the rules will come into force from the date of publication in the Gazette of India. Any foreign university that wants to create a base in India, should have secured a position within the top 500 of overall / subject-wise global rankings, as decided by the Commission from time to time. Furthermore, the qualifications awarded to students in the Indian campuses shall be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the foreign HEIs in the main campus located in the country of origin for all purposes, including higher education and employment.