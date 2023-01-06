TN Govt issues guidelines for Jallikattu competition
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday issued guidelines regarding the conduct of Jallikattu competitions which is going to be held in various parts of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Pongal festival.
Abstatement issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu said:
All arrangements for the competition should be ensured one day in advance. In districts where competitions are held, a committee should be formed and monitored under the leadership of the respective district Collectors.
Only 2 people are allowed with bulls during Jallikattu. Any act that causes unnecessary pain to the bulls will not be allowed. Those allowed with bulls must have a Covid negative certificate.
All events must be video recorded from the time the bulls are untied. Jallikattu matches should not be held at other than permitted locations.
Violation of the State government orders will result in criminal action. Those who do not obtain prior permission from the district Collector are not allowed to hold the competition.
Only 300 spectators or half of the total seating capacity will be allowed in the arena. Bulls must have 2 doses of vaccination certificate and Covid negative certificate 2 days before the competition.
