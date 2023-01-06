‘Poor safety’: Jallikattu event cancelled; new date tomorrow
TIRUCHY: The first jallikattu of 2023 in Tamil Nadu, scheduled at Thatchankurichi in Pudukkottai on Friday, was put off citing poor safety arrangements and improper arena, prompting a protest by the organisers and the villagers. After talks, it was later decided to hold the event on January 8.
After a series of meetings and appeals, the annual jallikattu event, organised by the Arockia Annai basilica on New Year’s Day, was scheduled for January 6. After the government released the notification, the organisers commenced the preparatory works and online registration for bulls and tamers. According to organisers, as many as 300 bulls and 270 tamers were registered till Thursday night.
However, on Thursday night, District Collector Kavitha Ramu, SP Vandita Pandey, RDO Murugesan and other officers inspected the spot and found discrepancies in the safety measures. Also, vadivasal was not set up according to the guidelines. They then announced the cancellation of the event.
The shocked organisers resorted to a roadblock along with the residents and besieged the vehicles of the officials. The Collector then told the residents to reschedule the event for another day.
However, they continued the protest and at around 11.45 pm, a police team asked them to move away and the crowd dispersed from the spot. More than 400 police personnel were deployed to avert any untoward incidents.
On Friday morning, residents again assembled near the venue and raised slogans and the Revenue officials held talks and asked them to organise the event on January 8. In the meantime, the bull owners who came from various districts took back their bulls and prizes like cots, refrigerators, grinders, mixers and mobile phones. ↔ More on P5
