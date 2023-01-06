OPS slams KKSSR Ramachandran for speaking ill about Jaya

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday criticised Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran for allegedly speaking ill about former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

While addressing the gathering at a public meeting organised by the DMK party, the minister spoke ill about the late AIADMK leader with an intention to belittle her. She was known for their administrative skills and was a popular leader, who took the state of Tamil Nadu in the path of development, said OPS in a statement.

The minister had said that he had also played a role in introducing Jayalalithaa (in politics). Objecting to this, OPS said that before Jayalalithaa entered politics, she made her mark in the film industry and also donated her gold jewels to then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to fund the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1965.