TamilNadu
New Covid cases in TN fall to single digits
So far, 2,452 international passengers have been tested at the airports and 17 of them have tested positive, with 5 being in home isolation and others are discharged or cross notified.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total cases in the State stood at 35,94,494.
So far, 2,452 international passengers have been tested at the airports and 17 of them have tested positive, with 5 being in home isolation and others are discharged or cross notified. Chennai had 3 new cases, Coimbatore had 2 and a case each was reported in Salem and Chengalpattu. Over 5,430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State TPR was at 0.2%. Total recoveries reached 35,56,366. No COVID-related deaths were reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android