New Covid cases in TN fall to single digits

So far, 2,452 international passengers have been tested at the airports and 17 of them have tested positive, with 5 being in home isolation and others are discharged or cross notified. Chennai had 3 new cases, Coimbatore had 2 and a case each was reported in Salem and Chengalpattu. Over 5,430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State TPR was at 0.2%. Total recoveries reached 35,56,366. No COVID-related deaths were reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.